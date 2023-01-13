Wake Forest will try to remain hot from behind the 3-point line when it visits Boston College in an ACC matchup Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2) made 14 of their 26 3-point attempts during Wednesday’s 90-75 victory over Florida State. Cameron Hildreth (career-high 23 points), Andrew Carr (career-high 22 points) and Damari Monsanto (22) led the Wake Forest offense. It was the first time Wake Forest had three players score at least 20 points in a game since 2005.

Monsanto made six of his seven 3-point attempts in the win. It was the third time he has made six 3-pointers in a game this season.

“I feel like we have everyone on the team that can score,” Hildreth said. “We have one through 12 who can all get a bucket. If one person’s not scoring, it’s going to be someone else who steps up.”

Wake Forest is second among ACC teams in 3-point field goal percentage this season (37.8 percent). Boston College (8-9, 2-4) ranks last in the ACC in 3-point field goal defense, also allowing 37.8 percent.

BC is coming off Wednesday’s 88-72 loss at No. 16 Miami. DeMarr Langford Jr. led the Eagles with a season-high 20 points. His brother, Makai Ashton-Langford, finished with 19 points and is averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game.

Miami was 12-for-18 on shots from behind the 3-point arc.

“They are one of the most potent offenses in the league,” BC coach Earl Grant said. “We allowed the game to get too fast, especially with them being such an open-court team. We wanted to clog the lane, not allow (Miami guard Isaiah) Wong to have space, but his supporting cast hit all those 3s.”

Wake Forest also has one of the ACC’s top point guards in Tyree Appleby, who is second in the conference in both scoring (17.8 ppg) and assists (5.9 apg).

This will be the first meeting between the programs since BC defeated Wake Forest in the second round of last year’s ACC tournament.

