Hot-shooting Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 87-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Josh Nebo matched his a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6 in Southeastern Conference), which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week. Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10.

The Aggies shot 59.6% (31 of 52) from the field, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State. It was the best shooting performance for the Aggies since a 61% performance against Penn State on Nov. 21, 2017.

Tyson Carter made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6). Robert Woodard II added 18 points, Reggie Perry had 14 and Nick Weatherspoon finished with 11.

The Aggies closed the first half on a 14-8 surge and led 36-30 at halftime. Mississippi State pulled to 46-44 with about 15 minutes remaining, but a 19-6 run pushed the Aggies to a game-high 14-point lead with 8:08 to play.

Four consecutive 3-pointers by Carter pulled the Bulldogs to 68-62 with five minutes left but they didn’t get closer.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The sliver of NIT hope stays intact with an important win over a NET Quadrant 2 opponent.

Mississippi State: Already listed by many bracketologists as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, a loss to a Texas A&M squad ranked 124 in the NET adds a blemish to the Bulldogs’ tournament resume.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday.

Mississippi State plays at home against Alabama on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.