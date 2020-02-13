Closings
Hot shooting Missouri St. wallops Drake by 35 points

NCAA Basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Keandre Cook had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Missouri State beat Drake 97-62 on Wednesday night.

Missouri State led 24-19 midway through the first half and erupted for 28 points in the final 8:48 to go up 52-30 at intermission. The Bears were 11-of-17 shooting from 3-point range in just the first half. They finished 14 of 25 overall from beyond the arc.

Lamont West and Gaige Prim scored 15 points each for Missouri State (12-14, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

The 97 points were a season best for Missouri State. The Bears have won two of three after a three-game losing streak.

Noah Thomas had 14 points for the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7), D.J. Wilkins score 13 and Jonah Jackson 10. The Bulldogs are 1-4 in the their last five.

