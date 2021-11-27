Horston’s near triple double leads No. 11 Lady Vols

LAS VEGAS (AP)Jordan Horston just missed a triple-double, Tamari Key had a double-double and No. 11 Tennessee rolled to an 80-55 win over Oklahoma State at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday.

Horston led a balanced attack with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds and nine assists. Key had 12 points and 11 boards. Alexus Dye and Sara Puckett both added 11 points.

The Lady Vols (6-0) beat a Big 12 team for the third straight game, edging No. 12 Texas in overtime last Saturday and beating Kansas by 10 in their first game at the Shootout. It was Tennessee’s second trip to a Vegas tournament, the first coming 42 seasons ago.

Taylen Collins and Lauren Fields each scored 12 points for the Cowgirls (3-3), the first team that wasn’t undefeated when playing Tennessee this season.

Tennessee never trailed but the Cowgirls stayed close through the first quarter, trailing 18-16. But the Lady Vols opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run and closed it with the last eight points for a 44-25 lead at the half.

The Lady Vols shot 55% (29 of 63) and had a 52-26 rebounding advantage but committed 23 turnovers.

Oklahoma State shot just 31% (21 of 68), going just 2 of 21 from 3-point range and making just half of its 22 free throws.

