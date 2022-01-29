TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jeriah Horne had 23 points and Sam Griffin added 21 points as Tulsa snapped its seven-game losing streak, easily beating South Florida 76-45 on Saturday night.

Tulsa (7-12) picked up its first American Athletic Conference win of the season after seven losses.

Caleb Murphy had 13 points for the Bulls (6-13, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Javon Greene added six rebounds.

