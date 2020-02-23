Hopkins’double-double lifts Texas Southern past MVSU 94-92

NCAA Basketball
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Justin Hopkins had a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds as Texas Southern edged Mississippi Valley State 94-92 on Saturday.

John Jones had 19 points and Tyrik Armstrong added 16 points and six rebounds for Texas Southern (13-13, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Eden Ewing had 10 points. Hopkins made 9 of 11 shots.

Michael Green had 26 points for the Delta Devils (3-24, 2-12). Caleb Hunter added 21 points, six assists and five steals. Torico Simmons had 19 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 80-67 on Jan. 25.

Texas Southern plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday. Mississippi Valley State plays Prairie View at home on Monday.

