Hopkins scores 16 to lift New Hampshire past Maine 57-51

NCAA Basketball
DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Josh Hopkins had 16 points and Chris Lester added 14 and New Hampshire beat Maine 57-51 on Wednesday night.

Lester turned a turnover into a layup with 1:36 to play to give the Wildcats (8-7, 1-1 America East Conference) a 55-48 lead with 1:36 to play.

New Hampshire led by 14, 41-27, on a 3-pointer by Hopkins with 13:27 to play. The Black Bears got it down to 50-48 with 3:29 to play but Nick Guadarrama answered with a 3-pointer. A miss and a turnover stalled the rally.

Andrew Fleming had 14 points for the Black Bears (4-12, 0-2). Sergio El Darwich added 11 points.

