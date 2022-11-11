NEW ORLEANS (AP)Collin Holloway had 25 points in Tulane’s 75-58 victory against McNeese on Friday night.

Holloway also added three steals for the Green Wave (2-0). Kevin Cross added 21 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Jaylen Forbes recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys (1-1) were led in scoring by Johnathan Massie, who finished with 12 points and two steals. McNeese also got nine points from Donovan Oday. In addition, Zach Scott finished with seven points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Tulane is a matchup Wednesday with Charleston Southern at home. McNeese hosts Western Carolina on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.