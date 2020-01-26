Hollingsworth, Savage lead W. Kentucky over Marshall 91-84

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points as Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 91-84 on Saturday night. Jared Savage added 16 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jordan Rawls chipped in 15. Savage also had seven rebounds.

Carson Williams had 14 points for Western Kentucky (14-6, 7-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for the Thundering Herd (9-12, 3-5). Jarrod West added 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 15 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 64-60 last Wednesday. Western Kentucky faces Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday. Marshall faces Florida International on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel