Holland lifts Radford over Campbell 73-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Devonnte Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds and Carlik Jones posted 18 points and six rebounds as Radford stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Campbell 73-60 on Saturday.

Holland shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Devine Eke had seven rebounds for Radford (17-9, 12-2 Big South Conference). Travis Fields Jr. added six assists.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (13-14, 4-11). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Cory Gensler had 10 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels this season. Radford defeated Campbell 68-63 on Jan. 11. Radford faces UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday. Campbell faces Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

