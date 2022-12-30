CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Kinyon Hodges had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 55-54 victory against Lindenwood on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 3-pointer for Lindenwood with 1:12 remaining capped the scoring. Caldwell missed a 3 with five seconds to play.

Hodges added five steals for the Panthers (5-9, 1-0). Paul Bizimana was 3-of-6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add nine points. Caleb Donaldson was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Cam Burrell finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Lions (5-9, 0-1). Jacob Tracey added nine points and five steals for Lindenwood. Keenon Cole also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana while Lindenwood hosts Tennessee Tech.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.