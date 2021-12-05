Hinton scores 13 to lift SE Louisiana past Troy 72-68

TROY, Ala. (AP)Keon Clergeot scored 17 points, Jalyn Hinton registered 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Southeastern Louisiana narrowly beat Troy 72-68 on Sunday.

Joe Kasperzyk added 14 points and Nick Caldwell had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (4-5).

Efe Odigie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (5-4). Zay Williams added 12 points and Duke Miles had 10 points.

