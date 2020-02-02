Hinckson carries Manhattan over Iona 72-49

NCAA Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Christian Hinckson had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists as Manhattan defeated Iona 72-49 on Sunday.

Nehemiah Mack had 15 points for Manhattan (9-10, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tykei Greene added 12 points. Warren Williams had seven rebounds.

Iona totaled 14 second-half points, a season low for the team.

E.J. Crawford had 17 points for the Gaels (5-12, 3-7). Tajuan Agee added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Ross had 13 points.

Manhattan faces Niagara at home on Friday. Iona plays Quinnipiac on the road on Friday.

