Hill scores 14 to carry Tulsa over Boise St. 69-56

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Freshman Isaiah Hill, a backup guard, had 14 points as Tulsa defeated Boise State 69-56 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson had 12 points for Tulsa (8-2). Lawson Korita, another backup, added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Golden Hurricane shot 56% in the first half compared to 28% for the Broncos, who made just seven field goals and were 2 for 15 from 3-point distance. Tulsa finished at 51%; Boise State at 38%.

Tulsa led 69-48 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second half before Boise State scored the game’s final eight points.

RJ Williams had 19 points for the Broncos (5-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 10 points.

Tulsa takes on Arkansas on the road on Saturday. Boise State plays Alabama State at home on Saturday.

