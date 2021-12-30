CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Winston Hill had 14 points as Presbyterian rolled past Truett-McConnell 91-49 on Thursday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 13 points for Presbyterian (8-7). Brandon Younger added 12 points and Kirshon Thrash had 10 points.

Presbyterian scored 49 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Enocka Franky had 18 points for the Bears.

