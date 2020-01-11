Hightower, Walker help lift Tulane over Temple 65-51

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Teshaun Hightower and Jordan Walker scored 17 points apiece as Tulane defeated Temple 65-51 on Saturday, handing the Owls a third straight loss.

K.J. Lawson added 16 points with 10 rebounds for the Green Wave, his first double-double of the season. Lawson also led with six steals and matched Hightower with six assists.

Tulane (10-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) scored 21 points off 18 Temple turnovers, made 11 steals and hit 9-of-23 3-pointers. Temple shot 32% from the field (17-of-54) and was 5-for-24 from distance.

It was Tulane’s first win at Temple since December 28, 2017.

Quinton Rose had 12 points for the Owls (9-6, 1-3). Nate Pierre-Louis added 8 points and 11 rebounds. J.P. Moorman II had eight rebounds. Rose made one steal in the game, tying him for ninth on Temple’s all-time list with 196.

Tulane takes on Central Florida at home on Tuesday. Temple faces Wichita State at home on Wednesday.

