Hightower lifts Presbyterian past Longwood 74-67

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Cory Hightower posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Presbyterian defeated Longwood 74-67 on Thursday night.

Sean Jenkins had 12 points for Presbyterian (7-10, 4-0 Big South Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Michael Isler added 12 points. Chris Martin had 11 points.

Juan Munoz had 12 points for the Lancers (6-12, 1-4). Heru Bligen added 11 points. Jordan Cintron had five steals.

Shabooty Phillips, the Lancers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 9).

Presbyterian plays Radford at home on Saturday. Longwood faces Campbell on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com