ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Cory Hightower and D.J. Burns Jr. had 17 points as Winthrop edged past Presbyterian 65-61 on Saturday.

Winthrop (17-8, 10-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game, did not trail after a three-point play by Burns gave the Eagles a 49-48 lead with 6:02 remaining.

Rayshon Harrison had 19 points for the Blue Hose (11-16, 3-9). Winston Hill added 18 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose for the season. Winthrop defeated Presbyterian 60-58 on Jan. 20.

