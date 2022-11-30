AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Emmanuel Izunabor had 15 points in High Point’s 84-70 win over Elon on Wednesday night.

Izunabor also added nine rebounds for the Panthers (6-1). Abdoulaye scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Jaden House was 6 of 14 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (1-7) were led by Max Mackinnon, who posted 24 points and 12 rebounds. Sam Sherry added 19 points and nine rebounds for Elon. Sean Halloran also had 13 points, seven assists and two steals. The Phoenix prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.