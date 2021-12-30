ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Freddy Hicks had a career-high 27 points as Tarleton State snapped its seven-game road losing streak, defeating Dixie State 83-69 on Thursday night.

It was the first Western Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Javontae Hopkins had 18 points for Tarleton State (6-8, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Noah McDavid added 17 points. Montre Gipson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cameron Gooden had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-7, 0-1). Hunter Schofield added 14 points. Dancell Leter had 13 points.

