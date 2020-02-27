Herrion all-time wins leader as New Hampshire beats Maine

ORONO, Maine (AP)Marque Maultsby scored 17 points and Jayden Martinez posted a double-double and New Hampshire pulled away late for a 77-70 win over Maine on Wednesday night.

Martinez scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, Chris Lester scored 16 and Nick Guadarrama 11. The Wildcats finished shooting 11 of 28 from beyond the 3-point arc. With the win, New Hampshire coach Bill Herrion became the program’s all-time wins leader with 186.

Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black bears with 18 points, Sergio El Darwich scored 17, Veljko Radakovic11 and Stephane Ingo grabbed 11 rebounds for Maine (7-21, 3-11).

After Maine’s Andrew Fleming made a 3 to tie it at 66 with 4:12 left, New Hampshire outscored the Black Bears 11-4. The Wildcats sank 7 of 8 foul shots in the last 54 seconds.

