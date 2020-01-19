Closings
Henry leads Jacksonville St. past SIU-Edwardsville

NCAA Basketball
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Kayne Henry scored a career-high 22 points with a career-tying 14 rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 64-56 on Saturday.

Cameron Williams’ layup with 16:25 left tied it at 32. But Henry responded with a pair of layups and the Gamecocks went on 19-5 run over the next seven minutes and were never threatened for the remainder.

Derek St. Hilaire had 11 points for Jacksonville State (8-11, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference) and Derrick Cook grabbed six rebounds.

Zeke Moore had 16 points for the Cougars (4-15, 1-5), who have now lost five consecutive games.

Jacksonville State matches up against Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

