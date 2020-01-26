Henry carries Jacksonville St. past Morehead St. 72-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kayne Henry had a season-high 23 points plus 16 rebounds as Jacksonville State rolled past Morehead State 72-51 on Saturday.

De’Torrion Ware had 14 points for Jacksonville State (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Derek St. Hilaire added 11 points.

Jordan Walker had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-12, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Djimon Henson added six rebounds.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Jacksonville State defeated Morehead State 76-72 on Jan. 2. Jacksonville State plays Tennessee State at home on Thursday. Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel