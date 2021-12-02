Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Edward Waters 103-57

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Carter Hendricksen had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys easily beat Edward Waters 103-57 on Thursday night.

Jadyn Parker added 14 points for North Florida (2-7). Jarius Hicklen chipped in 13 points, Jonathan Aybar scored 12 and Jose Placer had 10. Parker also had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

DeAndre Barton had 14 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Khalil Brown added 10 points and seven rebounds.

