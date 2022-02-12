HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Cedric Henderson Jr. registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Campbell topped High Point 60-42 on Saturday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 10 points and seven rebounds for Campbell (14-9, 7-5 Big South Conference). Jesus Carralero added five assists. Austin McCullough had eight rebounds.

Emmanuel Izunabor had 10 points for the Panthers (11-14, 5-6). Zach Austin added 11 rebounds.

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Campbell defeated High Point 77-72 on Jan. 29.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com