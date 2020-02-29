Hawkins scores career-high 38 as Terriers beat CCSU 85-79

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Chauncey Hawkins scored a career-high 38 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Central Connecticut 85-79 on Saturday.

Hawkins shot 19 for 20 from the line. He added six rebounds. His 19 free throws tied a single-game program record.

Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (13-17, 7-11 Northeast Conference). Deniz Celen added 10 points. Unique McLean had 4 points and 12 rebounds.

Jamir Coleman scored a career-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-27, 3-15). Tyler Rowe added 15 points. Ian Krishnan had 10 points.

