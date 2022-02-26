WASHINGTON (AP)Elijah Hawkins registered 17 points as Howard topped North Carolina Central 77-67 on Saturday.

Kyle Foster had 15 points and six rebounds for Howard (15-11, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Randall Brumant added 11 points. Khalil Robinson also had 11 points.

Eric Boone tied a career high with 29 points for the Eagles (14-13, 8-4). Kris Monroe added 13 points and nine rebounds. Marque Maultsby had 10 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Howard defeated North Carolina Central 75-74 on Jan. 29.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com