Hawkins scores 16 to lead Norfolk St. over Regent 95-20

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Jalen Hawkins had 16 points off the bench to lift Norfolk State to a 95-20 win over Regent on Tuesday night.

Dana Tate Jr. had 13 points for Norfolk State (6-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 13 points and six assists. Daryl Anderson had 10 points.

Joakim Marie-Joseph had 8 points for the Royals.

