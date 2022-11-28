HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Austin Harvell had 14 points in Alabama A&M’s 71-55 win against NAIA-member Fisk on Monday night.

Harvell finished 5 of 5 from the field for the Bulldogs (2-5). Garrett Hicks shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Dailin Smith finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led in scoring by Tyon Thompson, who finished with 16 points and five steals. Blake Goodman added 15 points and two steals for Fisk. In addition, Michael Ashley finished with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.