LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin had 22 points and Jamal Hartwell II hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer in UC Riverside’s 73-72 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Pullin added five assists for the Highlanders (9-5). Flynn Cameron added 12 points while shooting 4-for-13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Beach (6-8) were led in scoring by Joel Murray, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Lassina Traore added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Long Beach State. Aboubacar Traore also recorded nine points.

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton while Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge.

