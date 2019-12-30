Hartfield scores 20, San Diego tops D-III Whittier 93-67

SAN DIEGO (AP)Braun Hartfield scored 20 points, leading four players into double figures and San Diego rolled past Division-III Whittier 93-67 on Sunday.

Hartfield was 7-for-11 shooting, including 5-of-6 on 3-pointers.

Yauhen Massalski added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for San Diego (7-8), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Alex Floresca added 14 points and Finn Sullivan 13 for the Toreros.

Massalski scored San Diego’s first six points, Hartfield dropped in a 3-pointer to break a 6-6 tie and the Poets, despite coming within four points early in the second half, never led again.

Joey Calcaterra, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest led the Toreros, scored four, shooting 20% (1-of-5) in 21 minutes.

The 93 points were a season best for San Diego, which also achieved a season-high 25 assists on 38 field goals. Defensively, the Toreros forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Nick Manor-Hall scored 14 points to lead the Poets. Nick Potthoff added 12 points and Jude Agbasi 11 points with six rebounds.

San Diego matches up against Loyola Marymount to open West Coast Conference play on the road on Thursday.

