CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Rayshon Harrison scored 29 points and Grand Canyon beat Southern Utah 83-78 on Wednesday night.

Harrison added nine rebounds for the Antelopes (19-11, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference). Chance McMillian had 16 points and Gabe McGlothan scored 13.

The Thunderbirds (19-11, 11-6) were led by Maizen Fausett with 31 points and seven rebounds. Tevian Jones added 14 points and Harrison Butler had 13 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Grand Canyon visits Utah Tech, while Southern Utah hosts California Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.