Harris scores 23, Stephen F. Austin tops New Orleans 81-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Kevon Harris had 23 points as all five starters scored in double figures and Stephen F. Austin won its eighth consecutive game with an 81-74 victory over New Orleans on Saturday.

Harris knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Lumberjacks (21-3, 12-1 Southland Conference), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds. John Comeaux and Roti Ware both hit 5 of 8 shots and scored 13 apiece. Gavin Kensmil had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Nathan Bain scored 10 with seven assists.

Bryson Robinson hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace the Privateers (7-16, 3-10). Troy Green added 13 points. Jahmel Myers had nine rebounds.

SFA hit half of its 54 shots from the floor and made 8 of 17 from beyond the arc (47%). The Lumberjacks sank 19 of 28 free throws. New Orleans shot 47% overall and from distance (7 of 15) and made 23 of 27 foul shots.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 87-68 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.