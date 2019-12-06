Harris lifts Tennessee State past Chicago State 80-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Wesley Harris scored a career-high 27 points as Tennessee State defeated Chicago State 80-74 on Friday.

TSU led by 17 points early in the second half until Xavier Johnson brought Chicago State back by scoring 26 of his 34 points after the break. The Cougars never led in the game, but got within two points twice in the final four minutes.

The Tigers made six free throws in the final minute to seal it, denying Chicago State a second straight victory on the road. On Wednesday, the Cougars ended their 53-game losing streak on the road or at a neutral site. The NCAA record is 56.

Jy’lan Washington had 14 points for Tennessee State (6-3). Shakem Johnson added 12 points and Carlos Marshall Jr. had 11.

Johnson was 11 of 20 from the field, 7 of 11 from distance, for the Cougars (4-7). Ke’Sean Davis added 13 points.

