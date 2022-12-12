CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Tyler Harris had 18 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left, Selton Miguel scored 17 and South Florida beat Northern Iowa 72-69 on Monday night.

Harris made 5 of 12 shots from beyond the arc for the Bulls (4-6). Miguel grabbed six rebounds. Russel Tchewa recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Tytan Anderson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-7). Michael Duax added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cole Henry finished with 10 points.

South Florida went into the half leading Northern Iowa 42-41.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.