Harris carries N. Colorado past Montana St. 75-61

NCAA Basketball
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Trent Harris had 24 points, tying his season high, as Northern Colorado defeated Montana State 75-61 in a regular season finale on Saturday. Jonah Radebaugh added 21 points for the Bears. Radebaugh also had seven assists.

Bodie Hume had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northern Colorado (22-9, 15-5 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Kai Edwards added nine rebounds.

Jubrile Belo had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Bobcats (16-15, 10-10). Harald Frey added 15 points. Borja Fernandez had 13 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Montana State 68-59 on Jan. 2.

