Harris’ 32 points power Nevada past San Jose State, 95-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP)Jalen Harris had 32 points to carry Nevada to a 95-77 win over San Jose State on Saturday, the Wolf Pack’s ninth consecutive home victory. Harris was out-dueled by the Spartans’ Seneca Knight, who had a career-high 34 points.

Nisre Zouzoua had 15 points and six assists for Nevada (15-10, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 13 points.

Knight added eight rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Richard Washington had 16 points for the Spartans (7-17, 3-9).

The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Nevada 70-68 on Jan. 8. Nevada plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State takes on Fresno State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.