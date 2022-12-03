INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Chuck Harris’ 32 points led Butler over Tennessee Tech 80-66 on Saturday.

Harris also added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Manny Bates scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Eric Hunter Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Eagles (3-6) were led in scoring by Jayvis Harvey, who finished with 16 points. Tyrone Perry added 14 points for Tennessee Tech. Nolan Causwell also had 12 points and two steals.

Butler outscored Tennessee Tech by 10 points in the second half, and Harris scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.