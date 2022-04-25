NEW YORK (AP)Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. was honored Monday with the Lt. Frank J. Haggerty Award, given annually to the area’s Division I men’s college Player of the Year by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association.

Shaheen Holloway of Saint Peter’s was selected as the Peter A. Carlesimo Coach of the Year. Holloway has since left Saint Peter’s to become the coach at Seton Hall.

Jao Ituka of Marist College was named Rookie of the Year for 2021-22.

Harper helped Rutgers to 18 wins, including 12 in the Big Ten Conference. He averaged a team-leading 15.8 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds. Harper scored in double-digits in 27 of the team’s games this year. He is the third Scarlet Knights player to win the award, which has been given every year since 1936.

Holloway’s Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Saint Peter’s won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championship to advance to the team’s first NCAAs since 2011. The Peacocks knocked off Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue before falling to North Carolina in the regional final.

Ituka started 16 games for the Red Foxes and ranked in the top 10 in the conference in scoring.

Harper was joined on the All-Met first team by Julian Champagnie of St. John’s, Aaron Estrada of Hofstra, Tyson Jolly of Iona, Alex Morales of Wagner and Jared Rhoden of Seton Hall.

