LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)De’Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor scored 22 points each and Texas Tech rolled to a 111-67 victory over Houston Christian on Wednesday for the Red Raiders’ fifth straight victory.

Harmon was 8-of-10 shooting in reaching his season high and he added a career-high nine assists. OBanor was 7 of 12 with nine rebounds. He made all six of his free throws, four of which came after Huskies coach Ron Cottrell was given two technicals with seven minutes remaining. Those free throws were part of an Obanor run of nine straight points that put the Red Raiders up by 30.

Daniel Batcho, who had missed the last two games with an injury, returned to score 12 points with 10 rebounds and Jaylon Tyson scored 11 points with five assists for Texas Tech (9-2), which had a season-high point total that is tied for 13th all-time in the program.

Brycen Long scored 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for the Huskies (3-10). Bonke Maring added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Tech shot 63%, sank 9 of 22 3-point attempts and scored 35 points off 24 turnovers.

Trailing by 21 at halftime, the Huskies got within 14 after 10-3 run but Texas Tech responded with a 9-2 run in which Harmon scored seven straight points to go up 64-43 with 13 minutes remaining.

The Red Raiders scored the first six points and never trailed. Five minutes into the game they led by double figures, and were ahead 49-28 at halftime behind 13 points from Harmon.

—

