Hardnett, UMKC hold off a Western Illinois rally, 68-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Jahshire Hardnett hit two free throws with five seconds left to lift UMKC to a 68-67 win over Western Illinois in a Summit League/WAC Challenge game Saturday night.

UMKC led by 12 at the break, but the Leathernecks stormed back in the second half and took the lead on Ben Pyle’s jumper with 6:40 left to play.

Kobe Webster and Zion Young scored back-to-back to put Western Illinois up by four with 3:08 to play. Hardnett scored at the basket to give UMKC the lead, 66-65 with 1:19 left, but Webster took it back with a jumper with :13 remaining.

Hardnett finished with 19 points to pace UMKC (5-4). Javan White and Marvin Nesbitt, Jr. each added 12 points.

Pyle finished with 21 points and Young added another 15 for Western Illinois (2-5).