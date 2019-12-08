Harding scores 20 to lead Weber St. over Westcliff 86-46

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State says sophomore forward Jericole Hellems has been released from a hospital and is in “good spirits” after an injury in Saturday's win at Wake Forest.

The team announced the news Sunday on its Twitter account. Hellems had fallen on a rebound attempt and banged the back of his head on the court with 28 seconds left. He was alert but had to be carried from the court on a stretcher. Then he was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons to rule out a possible lower back injury as well as to be evaluated for a possible concussion.