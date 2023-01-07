GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Maleeck Harden-Hayes’ 25 points off of the bench helped lead UNC Wilmington to a 66-61 victory against N.C. A&T on Saturday night.

Harden-Hayes had six rebounds for the Seahawks (14-3, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Amari Kelly shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Seahawks picked up their 13th straight victory.

Kam Woods led the Aggies (6-11, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Demetric Horton added 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for N.C. A&T. Love Bettis also put up 13 points.

Phillips scored 10 points in the first half for UNC Wilmington, who led 30-27 at halftime. Harden-Hayes’ 17-point second half helped UNC Wilmington finish off the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Wilmington hosts Charleston (SC) while N.C. A&T visits Elon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.