Hammond, USC Upstate beat High Point in Big South tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond had 23 points as South Carolina Upstate got past High Point 69-59 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner added 12 points for USC Upstate (13-19). Dalvin White added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 10 rebounds. The No. 7 seed Spartans play second-seeded Winthrop in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia.

Jamal Wright had 19 points for the Panthers (9-23). Cliff Thomas Jr. added 12 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Rob Peterson III had eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright, who led the Panthers in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, had 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.