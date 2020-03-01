Hammond scores 28 in South Carolina Upstate’s 90-79 victory

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Everette Hammond scored 28 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Hampton 90-79 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Dalvin White had 17 points and six assists for South Carolina Upstate (12-19, 7-11 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Nevin Zink added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tommy Bruner had 13 points and nine assists.

Jermaine Marrow had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (13-18, 8-10). Ben Stanley added 25 points and eight rebounds. Marrow (24.0 points per game) and Stanley (22.4) came in as the nations’ third- and ninth-leading scorers. Greg Heckstall had 10 points.

Both teams made 11 3-pointers.

Hampton led 49-34 at halftime but was outscored by 26 in the second half.

The Spartans also defeated Hampton 83-73 on Jan. 8.

