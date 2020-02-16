Hammond scores 26 to carry Niagara past Monmouth 77-72

NCAA Basketball
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Marcus Hammond had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Niagara narrowly defeated Monmouth 77-72 on Sunday.

Hammond hit 6 of 9 3-pointers with the Purple Eagles finishing 11 of 23 from the arc.

Shandon Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds for Niagara (9-16, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justin Roberts added 10 points.

Deion Hammond made a long 3-pointer to get Monmouth with three, 75-72, with 5.1 seconds left but James Towns put in a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Melik Martin had 14 points for the Hawks (14-11, 8-6). George Papas added 12 points. Hammond had 11 points.

The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Niagara 82-71 on Jan. 24. Niagara plays Fairfield on the road on Friday. Monmouth plays Marist on the road on Friday.

