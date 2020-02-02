Hammond scores 23 to lead Niagara past Quinnipiac 75-59

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Marcus Hammond scored 23 points as Niagara cruised past Quinnipiac 75-59 on Sunday.

Hammond sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Purple Eagles (7-14, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). He added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. James Towns had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench. Greg Kuakumensah added 10 points.

Rich Kelly had 15 points and six assists for the Bobcats (11-9, 6-4). Kevin Marfo finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and 11th of the season. Jacob Rigoni scored 11.

Niagara forced a season-high 20 turnovers. Quinnipiac scored a season-low 18 first-half points and trailed by 15 at intermission.

The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Niagara 67-56 on Jan. 10.

