Hammond carries Niagara over SIU-Edwardsville 70-60

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play Friday night.

Greg Kuakumensah and Noah Thomasson added 15 points each for the Purple Eagles (1-2), while Justin Roberts scored 10.

Shamar Wright tied a career high with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (1-3). Ray’Sean Taylor and DeeJuan Pruitt both scored 12.

