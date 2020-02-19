Hamilton leads UNLV to crushing win over Colorado St.

Closings
LAS VEGAS (AP)Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting grabbed 10 rebounds and UNLV overwhelmed Colorado State 80-56 on Tuesday night.

The Rebels (14-14, 9-6) moved into a three-way tie for fourth in the Mountain West Conference with Colorado State (18-10, 9-6) and Boise State (17-10, 9-6). UNLV has won three of four following a four-game losing streak.

UNLV shot 19 of 34 (55.9%) in the first half including 9 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc. After Nico Carvacho’s layup made it 9-7 in favor of Colorado State, the Rebels took control with a 21-4 run over 7-1/2 minutes and never looked back. They led 51-29 at halftime and extended their NCAA record to 1,098 straight games with a made 3-pointer.

Hamilton threw down a dunk and Marvin Coleman followed with a layup for a 33-point lead with 7:58 left.

Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 16 for UNLV and Amauri Hardy 11.

Carvacho led the Rams with 16 points and eight rebounds.

