WEST LONG BRANCH, N,J. (AP)Sean Halloran had 16 points in Elon’s 75-68 win against Monmouth on Saturday.

Halloran had seven rebounds for the Phoenix (8-21, 6-10 Colonial Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 1 for 5 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Torrence Watson was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Hawks (6-23, 5-11) were led by Jack Collins, who recorded 17 points. Klemen Vuga added 16 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth. In addition, Tahron Allen had 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Elon visits William & Mary while Monmouth travels to play Hampton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.